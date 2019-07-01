Jerome the place to be for artistic July 4 weekend

First Saturday Jerome Art Walk celebrates the Fourth of July weekend in artistic style as galleries and studios open the doors for an evening of summertime enchantment on July 6.

From the Anderson-Mandette Gallery at the Old Jerome High School to Made in Jerome Pottery at the other end of town, delightful surprises abound in this artist colony high on Cleopatra Hill.

Restaurants will be offering delicious fare and the charming hotels and Bed and Breakfasts will be welcoming visitors on this holiday weekend.

Cool evenings at a mile high beckons guests from the steamy Arizona valleys and lovely art is as much a draw as the respite from the heat.

The town shuttle provides free transportation all evening so be prepared to park and let someone else do the driving, if you choose not to walk.

With 20 galleries and studios all open in this magical town, one of a kind art is everywhere.

Festivities on July 6 begin at 5 p.m. with doors open until 8 p.m.

For more information visit jeromeartwalk.com or call Donna @(928) 301-3004.

Cody DeLong will be back in his Gallery/Studio with new work on the easel after a trip to California. His Jerome and Grand Canyon paintings cover the walls of his delightful space in the Merchants Gathering building at 300 Hull Avenue, right next to the Chamber Welcome Center.

Stop by Nellie Bly to see the most amazing collection of kaleidoscopes in the United States (maybe the world). A few doors down, Caduceus Cellars Tasting Room will be celebrating their 10th anniversary July Fourth weekend with a special tasting flight of 3 Judith red wines - grown and made here in Jerome.

The Spirit Room Presents: Art Walk Saturdays with Johnny Lingo Trio. The dashing John Ziegler & bands front man has been a long time Verde Valley favorite since the days of Major Lingo. Johnny is here to stay with Johnny Lingo Trio performing the first Saturday of each month at Spirit Room 9 p.m. to midnight.

Playing all your danceable favs with their own flare be prepared to be taken away by the musical stylings of the trio. The Johnny Lingo Trio consists of John Ziegler, vocalist and guitarist, percussionist Tina Reichow & multi-instrumentalist Kirk Burnett

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery celebrates the second month of, “Two of a Kind” art exhibition with Mary Rochelle Burnham and Jim Todd.

These two artists share a similar background in art; both having a representational style and both work primarily in oil.

Mary and Jim are both members of the Jerome Co-op where a friendship and respect for each other developed as they began sharing stories of their professional careers as illustrators and fine artists.

Mary and Jim will be on hand to discuss the differences in fine art and commercial art as there will be a reception for the artists on Jerome’s First Saturday art walk, July 6 from 5-8 p.m.

Refreshments will be served.

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery is comprised of 37 local member-artists who work in a wide variety of media.

To become a member, please stop by the gallery at 502 Main St, or download an application at jeromecoop.com.

Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery 502 Main Street, Jerome. 928-639-4276. info@jeromecoop.com