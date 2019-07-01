Let freedom ring at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Happy 243 birthday, America. On the day after Independence Day, the fireworks will continue at Rowe Fine Art Gallery during Let Freedom Ring.

Join gallery owners Ken and Monica Rowe on July 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. as they celebrate their favorite summer holiday. The show isn’t just about our great country and summer fun, though. For the third year, the gallery pays homage to freedom of expression, whether it’s the gallery’s artists expressing themselves in oils, acrylics, watercolors, bronze, stone or metals, or it’s you, the art collector, expressing yourself in your home with art.

“Each of the 18 artists represented at Rowe Fine Art Gallery has a unique way of expressing their thoughts, emotions and, above all, their relationship with the natural world,” says Monica. “We spend a lot of time talking about an artist’s inspiration, but in July, we like to shine a spotlight on these artist’s bravery in choosing to express themselves through fine art. We value their unique voices, and we applaud our art collectors for bringing those voices into their homes.”

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents painters Larisa Aukon, Julie Chapman, Dane Chinnock, Kim Diment, Jen Farnsworth, Lynn Heil, Sue Krzyston, John Poon, John Rasberry and Gabor Svagrik. You will also find sculptors Kim Kori, Alvin Marshall, Erik Petersen, Ken Rowe, Jason Scull and Joshua Tobey as well as jewelers Liam Herbert and Jennifer Inge. The destination gallery specializes in traditional and contemporary southwestern art.

You can find Rowe Fine Art Gallery under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit rowegallery.com.