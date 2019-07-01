Meet your Big Park Council Representative Kevin O'Connor

Who do you represent on Big Park Council and what kind of member is it: RAM (Residential), BOA (Business Owner) or EIM Educational Institution)? Briefly describe its character or anything that makes it unique. *

Kevin O'Connor: I am the new representative for VOCA (Village of Oakcreek Association). VOCA is an HOA that represents ~2400 property owners in the Village of Oak Creek. It is somewhat unique in this area in that it is an aggregate of 21 individual HOA sub-divisions. VOCAs history goes back to the early 1960s when Big Park Development Corp began sub-dividing ranches. It’s property owners also own a world-class 18 hole golf course, driving range, park & tennis courts, restaurant and community center.

Current/Past Officers and Committee/Project Chairs, describe your title and responsibilities. What have been your most interesting challenges and successes with the Council?

O'Connor: I have been a VOCA board member for three years, and was Board secretary last year. Prior to that I was a member of the VOCA Architectural Review and Restrictions Committee (ARRC). I was elected in April to a 3-year Board position, and with the “retirement” of Jan Lisowski as chairman of the ARRC, I took over that position. The ARRC is empowered as no other standing committee, and as such must be chaired by a Board member. VOCA has traditionally assigned its BPRCC seat to the ARRC chairperson because of the synergy between ARRC and BPRCC activities.

As this is my first experience as a representative on the BPRCC, I will have to wait and see where the challenges and successes appear. Commercial development in the Village is sure to be in the fore-front.

Do you work full time, part time, retired or retired part time?

O'Connor: Technically, I have been retired for 18 years (2001), but have run a small business ever since to keep me busy and challenged.

How many years have you lived in the Big Park/Village of Oak Creek area and from where did you come? What do you like best and least about living here?

O'Connor: My wife, Barbara, and I visited Sedona in 2007 and moved to the Village in 2008. We chose the Village over West Sedona for the greater tranquility and laid-back nature we perceived the Village offered. We have not been disappointed. We made previous homes in Michigan, California, Pennsylvania and New Jersey in that order. Sedona and the Village have no snow, way less traffic, lower taxes & fewer bugs. I could go on. But mainly this community offers myriad year-round outdoor activities within a 10-60 minute travel. I can think of no place else in the USA quite like it. I use to have to travel to the East Coast to visit my children and grand children. Now at least one of them lives an hour away in Anthem.

What are your favorite pastimes, interests and/or community involvements?

O'Connor: By far, Barbara and I have enjoyed the past 11 years deeply involved with the Sedona Westerners hiking club. We have both held numerous offices and Barbara was Trail Boss in 2017-2018. We have also formed very close friendships with a small group of likeminded wine-lovers here in the Village. Life here wouldn’t be quite the same without them.

What is one of your proudest accomplishments and/or one of your most memorable experiences?

O'Connor: It has been a long time since I participated in any public or civic role. I am pleased that the membership of VOCA placed their trust in me as one of their Board representatives. I’ll do my best to fulfill that trust.