Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Framing John DeLorean’ July 5-10

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new film “Framing John DeLorean” July 5-10 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Money, power, politics, drugs, scandal, and fast cars. The incredible story of John DeLorean is the stuff of a Hollywood screenwriter’s dreams.

But who was the real John DeLorean? To some, he was a renegade visionary who revolutionized the automobile industry. To others, he was the ultimate con man.

For the first time, “Framing John DeLorean” recounts the extraordinary life and legend of the controversial automaker, tracing his meteoric rise through the ranks of General Motors, his obsessive quest to build a sports car that would conquer the world, and his shocking fall from grace on charges of cocaine trafficking.

Interweaving a treasure trove of archival footage with dramatic vignettes starring Alec Baldwin, “Framing John DeLorean” is a gripping look at a man who gambled everything in his pursuit of the American Dream.

“In making ‘Framing John DeLorean’, we were fascinated by the idea of really knowing a person, and what factors in one’s life ‘frame’ this opinion,” said directors Sheena M. Joyce and Don Argott. “Did anyone ever know the ‘real’ John DeLorean? Is there a ‘real’ version of anyone? How could people very close to a subject have wildly differing views of them? Which of them was right — one of them, all of them, none of them? We explored this idea by not only using traditional doc techniques of sit-down interviews, archival footage, etc., but also creating narrative scenes, and using the behind-the-scenes, or ‘making-of’ these narrative scenes, to address the question: who was the real John DeLorean?”

“Framing John DeLorean” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 5-10. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, July 5, 6 and 8; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 9 and 10.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information and to order tickets online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.