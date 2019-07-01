Sedona’s art galleries celebrate 1st Friday Freedom of Expression

July 5, from 5-8 p.m., you’re invited to Sedona’s 1st Friday in the Galleries event. This is a free event open to both locals and visitors, celebrating Sedona’s finest art galleries and artists.

Enjoy artist talks, small bites and drinks, connecting with gallery staff, and of course – the art. This month, art galleries of Sedona celebrate freedom of expression.

Aurora Dora Gallery will feature the guitar-artwork of Anthony Mazella. Manzella is recognized internationally as one of the premier guitarists of our time.

This well-known musician is also a skilled artist with paint and pen. Anthony has crafted twenty guitar paintings to date, five of which will be exhibited for 1st Friday in the Galleries.

While near Uptown Sedona, spin around the round-about at the ‘Y’ to stop into Goldenstein Gallery. Experience colorful paintings focused on artistic stories highlighting buffalo to Arizona landscapes.

These works will be sure make any southwest home sing. Also enjoy the Native American inspired works of Ben Wright that will undeniably move you.

In West Sedona, ALT Gallery will be exhibiting some of the finest estate art in all of Arizona. From sculpture to jewelry, visitors will not be disappointed by the large array of works. While in the gallery, don’t forget to thumb through popular vinyl and out-of-print books.

Also in West Sedona, The Object of Desire Gallery at A Spa For You will be displaying the watercolors of Thea Draaisma. Brilliant in purples, blues and greens, these inspiring pieces will keep your eyes moving in awe.

Within the Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village of Sedona, visit Rowe Fine Art Gallery under the iconic Bell Tower. Get your western fix by exploring the bronze work of Jason Scull.



Also within Tlaquepaque, stroll through Renee Taylor Gallery for a fresh look at contemporary gold jewelry. With more jewelry artists than one can count, it will be difficult not to leave with something special for yourself, or someone you care for.

The Gallery of Wholeness, Harmony and Radiance, in Tlaquepaque, will be featuring some inspiring creations by artist, Honshin. With focus on ‘Brother Raven’ and ‘Zen Cats’, this grounding, yet whimsical art will surely make visitors smile within.

At Hillside Sedona, the Gallery of Modern Masters will keep the whimsy alive with sculptures by James Moore.

With over 30 years of experience working with sculpture in California, relief becomes just as important as the strength within solid matter. Most all pieces by Moore are composed of mixed media and metal.

For more information on the 1st Friday in the Galleries event taking place in Sedona, visit SedonaGalleryAssociation.com. View a walk-a-bout map as well as details on each of the gallery’s receptions.