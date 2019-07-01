Summer Camp teaches children to be sustainability superheroes

Are you looking for a fun and dynamic opportunity for the children in your life this summer? The educational committee of the Sustainability Alliance was granted seed money by the Sedona Village Rotary Club to provide a summer sustainability day camp to children in our community.

This will be an opportunity for our children, ages 8-12, to experience sustainability concepts through a variety of hands-on projects and explorations.

The camp will take place during the week of July 22-26 from 9 am to 12 noon at Verde Valley School, 3511 Verde Valley School Road, Sedona.

As the site for the camp, VVS is itself a case study in sustainable living with its farm to fork garden, composting operation reducing waste, and its emphasis on responsible stewardship of natural and social systems.

Those who enroll should be ready for Adventure Time! We will be learning together each day as we run, explore, and get our hands and feet dirty (or not if you don’t like the dirt). Participants will have lots of activities to choose from each day as they dive deep into the knowledge of the four principals of sustainability.

They will be experiencing hands-on projects, art options, musical interpretations, creative movement, and more!

Children will learn how their actions can change the world for the better--they too can be Superheroes! They’ll learn principles for a sustainable society and complete projects to see these principles in action. The camp will feature a different area of exploration each day: Life systems and a sense of place; Using renewable energy; Alternatives to toxic products and pollution; Restoring ecosystems; and Building livable communities.

Gardens for Humanity, a core Sustainability Alliance member and educational partner, will run the camp. GfH is a key organizer of the Sustainability in Schools Symposium, and has several art and environmental education programs in schools throughout the Verde Valley.

The main teacher will be Leslie Fox, certified teacher, Food Recovery Coordinator for Cornucopia Community Advocates, and the mother of two sons.

Leslie’s passion and values in food security are shown in her strong advocacy for trash reduction, her teachings of ‘Trash to Treasure,’ and the activities she does with schools and youth groups.

Assisting Leslie will be Gardens for Humanity president, Richard Sidy, retired teacher and environmental educator. Richard has designed curricula for sustainability education, has more than 35 years experience teaching, and assists home-school, private school, and public school educators. Both teachers are bi-lingual in English and Spanish.

The cost of the entire camp week is on a sliding scale from $20 to $70 per child based upon family income.

Participants should bring a reusable water bottle. Healthy delicious snacks will be provided daily.

For more information and to sign up email info@gardensforhumanity.org or call Richard Sidy at 928-284-9055.