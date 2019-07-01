Timeless Traditions from the West at Sedona’s Mountain Trails Gallery

Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village celebrates the festive July 4th weekend holiday with the opening of their new show “Timeless Traditions from the West” on First Friday, July 5, with a reception from 5-8 p.m.

The show will feature a groups of artists who have come to their artwork from an authentic love and experience of the American West.

Participating artists include Suzanne Baker, Sandra Byland, Curt Mattson, Deborah Copenhaver Fellows, Lisa Danielle, Percy Warcoud Edwards, Jim Hagstrom, Susan Kliewer, Marcia Molnar, George Molnar, Kristii Melaine, Sarah Phippen, Steven Lang, Vicki Catapano, Deon Duncan, Dustin Payne, CA, Vic Payne, Scott Rogers, Tobias Sauer, and Michael Trcic.

The beauty and timelessness of the American West continue to intrigue and call out to those who are looking to experience a part of the Western history in Arizona and the West.

The Native American cultures especially speak to travelers as well as to artists through their living history of dances, traditions, and spiritual life. For artists, it seems to speak to a deep longing for what is beautiful and pure as well as to a better understanding between cultures and nations.

Also alive and well in the West is the ranching culture with the cowboys and cowgirls who continue to work much like they did in the past. The spirit and determination prevalent with those who settled the West also operates in artists who identify with being Western in attitude and have a passion for sharing the history and culture in their painting and sculpture.

Whether training horses on a ranch or participating in a pow wow, artists from Mountain Trails Gallery have stories to tell.

Arizona sculptor Curt Mattson comes from a long line of horse trainers and ranching experience. After learning about a baby burro who had been rescued after a serious injury, Curt and his wife got involved.

The artist’s fascination with “Chloe” inspired him to create a tribute to her resilience. His bronze titled “New Friends” is a life-size 5-week-old baby burro, and on her rear the artist included a butterfly as a symbol of hope and opportunity. Curt spoke about the burro’s new life, “Now, “Chloe” travels as an ambassador to events with the horse rescue organization and wherever she goes meets many new people.”

Rancher artist Deborah Copenhaver Fellows brings a new filly to life in her bronze “She’s A Little Wet Behind The Ears.” The title is taken from a ‘pearl of wisdom’ as taught by the artist’s grandfather as a reminder at the time to the young granddaughter about her youth and inexperience.

Marcia Molnar’s time on working ranches reminds this multi-talented artist to appreciate what it takes to be a cowboy or cowgirl. Through the beauty of grit and determination, the poetry of life and the artist’s heart pours forth in her painting “It’s Going To Be A Long Night.”

Lisa Danielle is an artist who spans her experience across cultures from the cowboy and cowgirl way of life to the Native Americans from the West.

Her painting “Ancient Arizona” highlights the historic mingling of cultures with the Pueblo’s use of pottery, the Spanish history of furniture making, and Native American basket weaving.

Dances as done by the Native American cultures bring mystery and inspiration to those privileged enough to be present during a ritual or pow wow.

Susan Kliewer’s bronze sculpture “Victory Dance” hearkens to the celebration of triumph over adversity in the multicolor-patinaed dancer of the Great Plains.

Kliewer’s heartfelt “Dance Series” continues to follow the dance traditions of various Native American tribes in her bronze creations. Bringing up children in the traditions of the varying cultures keep their connections and meaning alive. Artist Vicki Catapano devotes her passion and knowledge to understanding the world of the Native American as she paints the children she has come to know and admire, such as the young jingle dress dancer in her painting “Desert Chimes.”

Long-time inspiration for Catapano is Percy Warcloud Edwards, member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation in Washington state, who dances at pow wows and shares his family heritage with the younger generation.

Edwards is an artist in his own right, creating furniture, as well as other artwork, using a variety of unusual woods, Arizona turquoise, and metal. Mountain Trails Gallery is proud to offer his unique furniture as they serve to present so many of the bronze sculptures that grace the gallery’s exhibition space.

Also featured in this festive celebration are landscape artists who revere their time out in nature by creating expressions of beauty capturing what is unique to the deserts, mountains, and streams of Arizona and the West. Painters Betty Carr, Howard Carr, Bill Cramer, Michelle Condrat, Susie Hyer, Linda Glover Gooch, Gregory Stocks, and Simon Winegar all bring their own understandings and share the joy of discovery through their artwork.

Mountain Trails Gallery is honored to celebrate these artists who are sparkling with new story-telling ideas and new creations in their paintings, sculpture, drawings, jewelry, and furniture at the opening of “Timeless Traditions from the West” at the First Friday reception on July 5, from 5-8 p.m., in Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village in Sedona. Mountain Trails Gallery, 336 SR Hwy 179, Suite A201. www.mountaintrailssedona.com fineart@mountaintrailssedona.com 928-282-3225