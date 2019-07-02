Camp Verde’s ‘Two Robs’ bring spit-shine polish to Air Force One Detailing Team

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde detailers Rob Fafrowicz and Rob Zubek – the “Two Robs” from All in the Polish Detailing -- have been hand-picked for the third year to the much anticipated 2019 Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight.

The detailing duo again made the cut from hundreds of detailers nationwide by the original “Detailer of Air Force One,” Renny Doyle of Detailing Success. Doyle announced this year’s 55-person team just in time for the Independence Day holiday, and he will lead the weeklong project at the museum, July 7-14.

For 16 years, members who are chosen for the exclusive Air Force One Detailing Team, do so voluntarily as their patriotic duty to restore, maintain and protect the original presidential jet Air Force One and more than a dozen additional historic aircraft currently on exhibit in the museum’s new Airpark Pavilion.

“I trained both Robs at the same time to be experts in paint and they have perfected their skills at cleaning and polishing paint and metal over the past couple of years so that they are now experts at what we need on this project,” said Doyle. “After two years, they have shown themselves to be leaders who can help us coordinate new team members and show them the ropes this year.”

“We are just as excited this year about being chosen of the team as we were two years ago,” said Fafrowicz. “But I think we both bring more skills and more experience to the table every year.”

“It is an honor to be steward and caretakers for all these iconic aircraft – especially Air Force One,” said Zubek. “We are honored to have been chosen for the team again and it makes the Fourth of July holiday special this year.”

In addition to Air Force One, which is currently in preservation stages after 15 years of restoration, the team will continue restoring a solid aluminum WWII B-29 Super Fortress Bomber and a recently acquired and badly deteriorating Vietnam-era B-52G Stratofortress Bomber.

They will also clean and continue to maintain the first-ever Boeing “Jumbo Jet” 747; the Concorde Alpha Golf; and the first 1960s-70s-era Boeing 727-022 commercial airliner – all three, planes previous teams have begun restoring in the past 5-10 years.



Air Force One is the first presidential jet known as a flying Oval Office for four American presidents including Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon.

It entertained International dignitaries like Nikita Khrushchev and Henry Kissinger. For more than a decade, it lived on the open tarmac exposed to Seattle’s notorious climate.

In 2003, a Bush-administration executive contacted Doyle about saving the deteriorating paint and brightwork on the iconic plane.

Doyle was known for his skill at paint correction and restoring the shine on classic cars, as well as his knowledge in caring for expensive car collections, exotics, and aircraft.

“That beautiful jet was in such a distressed state when I first saw it in 2003, and it was just me, my wife and business partner Diane, and a few staff members who decided anything we did would help and nothing we did could make it worse,” said Doyle. “There was a lot of new technology, new equipment, and innovative products coming onto the market for professional detailers 16 years ago that I had been field testing.

“Since then, those tools and products -- some for which we have developed specifically based on the needs of this project, have been instrumental in bringing the plane up to the excellent condition it is in now.”

Air Force One still requires an annual cleaning because even though it does not sit exposed on the tarmac, it is inside an open-air pavilion, covered but still subject to the dampness and cold that causes her paint and brightwork to get cloudy.

The team also continues their restorative work on the other iconic planes on display.

For more information about Rob Fafrowicz and Rob Zubek’s selection to the Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight, contact Rob Fafrowicz at (928) 273-2659 or PR representative Kimberly Ballard at (256) 653-4003.