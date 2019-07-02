City of Cottonwood presents Fantastic Family Fourth of July
Cottonwood’s Fantastic Family Fourth of July pre-show activities for the Independence Day Extravaganza begin at 4 p.m. with games, a water slide, inflatable rides, and watermelon eating contests at the Kids Park, 12th Street adjacent to the Verde Valley Fairgrounds.
Free food will be provided courtesy of Fry’s Food & Drug and prepared by the Knights of Columbus and served by Verde Clarkdale Kiwanis from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
All activities will take place at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds located at 800 E. Cherry Street.
The firework display is currently scheduled again to take place beginning at 8:45 p.m. on the 4th.
Parking for the event will be $1 and will benefit the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission.
Cottonwood’s Fantastic Family 4th of July is sponsored by the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce, Nice Jon’s, Verde Valley Fairgrounds, Minerals Research, the State Farm Office of Jennifer Griffin, The #1 Sandwich Shop, and Fry’s Food & Drug.
