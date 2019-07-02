Clarkdale hosts old-fashioned July 4 fun

The Town of Clarkdale hosts its 45th annual old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration.

The festivities kick off at 7 a.m. in the Clarkdale Town Park, 1001 Main Street, and will conclude at 11 a.m.

Clarkdale will offer traditional Independence Day activities throughout the morning.

For information, call 928-639-2460, email joni.westcott@clarkdale.az.gov or visit the town’s website, clarkdale.az.gov.

• Hear the Cottonwood Community Band at a free patriotic concert at the Clarkdale Old-fashioned Fourth of July Celebration taking place at the Clarkdale Town Square.

The band performs right after the children’s parade, set to end at about 10:30 a.m. Selections will include John Phillip Sousa’s Fugue On Yankee Doodle and several other rousing patriotic numbers, including everyone’s favorite Sousa march, Stars and Stripes Forever.