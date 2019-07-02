Cool things to do on the Fourth of July in the valley
Get ready for what will likely be a hot Fourth of July in the Verde Valley.
Swim the Verde River - The last of the free-flowing rivers, jump in at Perkinsville, Cottonwood, Clarkdale or Camp Verde.
Pancake Breakfast and ice cream - The Clarkdale Old Fashioned 4th of July kicks off with pancakes at 7 a.m. and an ice cream social before it gets hot with a parade at 9 a.m.
Fourth of July Sedona Wet Fest - Get Wet on the 4th of July. Enjoy lunch and music, a swimming pool and water slide fun all surrounded by the spectacular red rocks. This event is free of charge The Sedona Community Pool opens at noon to 4 p.m.
Watermelon Eating Contest – A watermelon eating contest, mainly for kids, at the 20th annual Fantastic Family 4th of July in Cottonwood. Free barbecue from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the watermelon contest usually starts around 5 p.m.
Fireworks show from That Brewery. Bring your lawn chair and take the party to the parking lot of That Brewery after the sun sets. It’s a $2 entry donation goes to One for the Verde and the red hot Invincible Grins are playing from 6-9 pm.
