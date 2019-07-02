Golden Anniversary: Maxine and Danny Soto

Maxine and Danny Soto were married in Cottonwood July 18, 1969. They were married16 days after Maxine’s dad, Clarence, and Shirley Hill were married. They have lived in Cottonwood more than 60 years and raised their family here.

Their children are Clarence, John, Feliza, Sarah, Raul, Rachael. They have 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.