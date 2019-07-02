New legal filing accuses Mingus of Open Meeting Law violation

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union’s legal position on school district consolidation going to vote in 2020 “should be disregarded” because the school board made its decision “in violation of Open Meeting Law.”

That was one of four arguments attorney Zachary L. Cohen made in a July 1 response on behalf of the Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools to Mingus’ June 19 opposition to a one-year election delay.

Cohen argued that Mingus Union violated the Open Meeting Law by “failing to provide the public with any meaningful explanation of what legal action it was taking” and by inviting former Mingus Union School Board Member Jim Ledbetter to “sit in on the portion of the executive session in which it discussed what action to take.”

The committee’s legal team argued that the November 2019 election date was “not material” to Judge Mackey’s October 2018 stipulated judgment and that Mingus Union’s “primary argument” in its June 19 response – wanting the consolidation issue “resolved quickly” – was “disingenuous.”

“If resolving the consolidation issue quickly truly were a priority for Mingus, it would have allowed the voters to have a say on consolidation during the originally scheduled November 2018 election instead of launching legal action aimed at postponing that election,” Cohen said in his motion. “Mingus cannot now argue that it is in a hurry to have a consolidation election when the only reason there was not a consolidation [election] eight months ago was a lawsuit filed by Mingus.”

The committee’s legal team also argued that Mingus’ “attempts to limit public discourse are unconstitutional,” and that circumstances “justify relief from the judgment.”

Mingus Union’s June 19 legal arguments “have either been rejected by the Supreme Court or are inconsistent with the facts of this case,” Cohen stated in his conclusion. “Moreover, recent changes to the law affect the substantive rights of the litigants, and the circumstances surrounding the time limitation of the stipulated judgment pose an unjust and extraordinary hardship on the committee.”

On May 31, Cohen filed a Motion for Relief from Judgment to delay the consolidation election until November 2020.

Cohen stated in his conclusion that relief would “not impact the substantive rights of any party hereto, will serve to prevent future litigation on already-resolved issues, and will benefit the voters of the Verde Valley by allowing significantly more clarity on the issues affecting consolidation prior to the petition circulation process.”

SB 1073, an amendment to Arizona law on school district consolidation. was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey on April 22.

It does not become effective for another 30 days.

Should Yavapai County Superior Court Judge David Mackey rule that the election must take place in November 2019, then the deadline for the committee to file signed petitions with the Yavapai County School Superintendent’s Office would have been June 3.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42