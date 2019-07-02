Obituary: Gloria Herrera 1940-2019

Gloria Herrera, 79, born May 25, 1940, passed on June, 14, 2019, at home in Clarkdale, Arizona.

Gloria was the proud owner of Gloria’s Cocina. She was an activist all her life even marching with Cesar Chavez. Her greatest joys were family, friends and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Christina; and husband, Pete. Gloria is survived by her children Terry, Eddie (Liz); and Cecelia; grandchildren Brittany (Gabe), Alysa (Zack), Alejandro, Ellianna; great-grandchildren Leilani and Santana.



Memorial service date to be announced.



