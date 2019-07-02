OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, July 03
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town

Originally Published: July 2, 2019 1:19 p.m.

According to Cottonwood Police, an armed robbery and vehicle theft were committed Monday in Old Town.

A woman reported to police that she was picking up a carry-out food order from a restaurant in the area around North Pinal Street and First Street in Old Town at about 5:30 p.m.

When she returned to her rental vehicle, a male suspect came up behind her and held what the victim believed was a knife to her neck. He took the vehicle and her wallet.

The woman contacted Cottonwood Police. The suspect and the rental car were not located.

The rental SUV she was in is described as a 2018 light blue Ford Expedition with California license plate 8EGF397. The vehicle has been entered into a national database as stolen.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 30 and 35 years of age with no facial hair, a shaved head, chubby face, stocky build, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

He spoke English with a very slight Spanish accent.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Police searching for suspects <br>in assault and robbery case
Verde Valley men accused of robbing <br>woman at knifepoint, fleeing up canyon
Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in identifying suspect in trailhead auto burglaries
Northern Arizona carjacking suspect arrested in Las Vegas
Man impersonating police officer

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News