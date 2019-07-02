OFFERS
Rollins, Sycamore parks center of activities for Beaver Creek July 4 parade, festivities

Emily Worden, left, is junior grand marshal for this year’s Beaver Creek Independence Day Parade. Betty Hart, at right, is the parade’s grand marshal. VVN/Bill Helm

Emily Worden, left, is junior grand marshal for this year’s Beaver Creek Independence Day Parade. Betty Hart, at right, is the parade’s grand marshal. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: July 2, 2019 12:09 p.m.

BEAVER CREEK – Beaver Creek’s Independence Day festivities begin at 7 a.m. with the pancake and sausage at Rollins Park.

Donations accepted for the Kiwanis’ traditional breakfast from 7 a.m. until just before parade time.

At 8:30 a.m., participants are asked to line up at Sycamore Park for the annual Fourth of July parade, which will travel south on Montezuma Avenue past the Village Square beginning at 9 a.m.

Following the parade, members of American Legion Post 93 will post the colors, before a special guest sings the National Anthem.

Also enjoy free hot dogs and free ice cream, as well as music, games and prizes.

At noon, watch the annual Kiwanis Rubber Duck Race at Wet Beaver Creek’s Sycamore Park access point.

Tickets are $2 each or $5 for three tickets. Grand prize is $500.

