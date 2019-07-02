Rollins, Sycamore parks center of activities for Beaver Creek July 4 parade, festivities
BEAVER CREEK – Beaver Creek’s Independence Day festivities begin at 7 a.m. with the pancake and sausage at Rollins Park.
Donations accepted for the Kiwanis’ traditional breakfast from 7 a.m. until just before parade time.
At 8:30 a.m., participants are asked to line up at Sycamore Park for the annual Fourth of July parade, which will travel south on Montezuma Avenue past the Village Square beginning at 9 a.m.
Following the parade, members of American Legion Post 93 will post the colors, before a special guest sings the National Anthem.
Also enjoy free hot dogs and free ice cream, as well as music, games and prizes.
At noon, watch the annual Kiwanis Rubber Duck Race at Wet Beaver Creek’s Sycamore Park access point.
Tickets are $2 each or $5 for three tickets. Grand prize is $500.
