OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, July 03
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Council approves new utilities sign-up procedure

City of Cottonwood Natural Resources Manager Tom Whitmer spoke at Tuesday's Council meeting about an ordinance that will simplify initiating water service. The Council approved the ordinance unanimously.

City of Cottonwood Natural Resources Manager Tom Whitmer spoke at Tuesday's Council meeting about an ordinance that will simplify initiating water service. The Council approved the ordinance unanimously.

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 2, 2019 10:47 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – In one of the shorter meetings the Cottonwood Council will have, an ordinance was approved Tuesday that will streamline the procedure where city residents can initiate water service.

Natural Resources Manager Tom Whitmer briefly presented the second and final reading of Ordinance 661, which changes a section of municipal code. The new ordinance’s main provision is that it eliminates the requirement to submit a copy of a lease or deed.

In fact, the new process will allow new city water customers to initiate service in their names without going in to a city office at all. A new online portal, set to come online some time in August, will allow customers to start an account and/or service online.

There will also be an option for customers who pay their bill electronically to waive their security deposits.

The current process for signing up to receive water service can only be accomplished by submitting an application— in person – to a customer service billing clerk. The in-person method will still be an option for customers.

Tuesday’s meeting lasted only 24 minutes in open session. The Council met in closed session for a performance evaluation of City Clerk Marianne Jimenez.

“We’ve already had folks try to sign up through a beta program we were testing,” Whitmer said. “It’s going to be very popular.”

Whitmer said there might be a news release from the city and a notice on its website this summer about the changes, but he expects little fanfare.

Another item approved during Tuesday’s short meeting was a consent agenda that included acceptance of a surface and avigation easement on three Black Hills Drive properties near the Cottonwood Airport. Notification of the easement will inform potential buyers of the properties that aircraft using Cottonwood Airport have overflight rights.

The Council also approved the appointment of John Kubrock to the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission. City Attorney Steven Horton said there were two highly qualified applicants for the appointment.

City Manager Ron Corbin promoted the city’s Thursday Fourth of July events, pointing out

Mayor Tim Elinski was out of town Tuesday and was not at the meeting.

The Council is set to hold a work session Tuesday, July 9, and its next voting meeting is July 16, both at 6 p.m.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cottonwood approves landscaping ordinance, new Parks & Rec members
Final bell on sales tax hike
Big Chino expenditures in question because of Prescott's Taxpayer Protection Initiative
Cottonwood City Council to consider Historic ordinance
Cottonwood looks at rate increase for water, wastewater

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News