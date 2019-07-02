Council approves new utilities sign-up procedure

COTTONWOOD – In one of the shorter meetings the Cottonwood Council will have, an ordinance was approved Tuesday that will streamline the procedure where city residents can initiate water service.

Natural Resources Manager Tom Whitmer briefly presented the second and final reading of Ordinance 661, which changes a section of municipal code. The new ordinance’s main provision is that it eliminates the requirement to submit a copy of a lease or deed.

In fact, the new process will allow new city water customers to initiate service in their names without going in to a city office at all. A new online portal, set to come online some time in August, will allow customers to start an account and/or service online.

There will also be an option for customers who pay their bill electronically to waive their security deposits.

The current process for signing up to receive water service can only be accomplished by submitting an application— in person – to a customer service billing clerk. The in-person method will still be an option for customers.

Tuesday’s meeting lasted only 24 minutes in open session. The Council met in closed session for a performance evaluation of City Clerk Marianne Jimenez.

“We’ve already had folks try to sign up through a beta program we were testing,” Whitmer said. “It’s going to be very popular.”

Whitmer said there might be a news release from the city and a notice on its website this summer about the changes, but he expects little fanfare.

Another item approved during Tuesday’s short meeting was a consent agenda that included acceptance of a surface and avigation easement on three Black Hills Drive properties near the Cottonwood Airport. Notification of the easement will inform potential buyers of the properties that aircraft using Cottonwood Airport have overflight rights.

The Council also approved the appointment of John Kubrock to the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission. City Attorney Steven Horton said there were two highly qualified applicants for the appointment.

City Manager Ron Corbin promoted the city’s Thursday Fourth of July events, pointing out

Mayor Tim Elinski was out of town Tuesday and was not at the meeting.

The Council is set to hold a work session Tuesday, July 9, and its next voting meeting is July 16, both at 6 p.m.