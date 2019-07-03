Allen will seek re-election to state Senate

SNOWFLAKE – Sylvia Allen has announced that in 2020 she will run to keep her seat on the Arizona State Senate.

With state senators limited to four terms, Sen. Allen will be running for her final term.

In 2008, Sen. Allen began her state senatorial career when she was appointed to replace Sen. Jake Flake, who died unexpectedly. Elected later that year, Allen then served three terms before she left in 2012 to run for Navajo County supervisor.

Allen returned to the Arizona Senate in 2014 to run for the late Chester Crandell’s seat, which by returning to the Senate she could run for four more terms.