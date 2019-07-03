Camp Verde boys basketball edges Mingus in tourney finale

Last week Camp Verde High boys basketball hosted a competitive Cowboy Summer Shootout and finished on a high note.

The summer tournament was held June 28 and 29 from morning to night, featuring schools of different sizes.

CV head coach Daniel Wall noticed every game in the varsity division except for two finished within single digits.

“It was very smooth, teams showed up, officials showed up,” Wall said. “So it was really fun, very competitive games just about every time teams played, So that was neat.”

Chino Valley, Parker and Camp Verde more than held their own against some bigger schools.

“Chino had a really good tournament,” Wall said. “I think maybe they only lost to us. So they played really tough. Parker I know beat a lot of teams and competed really well. Our group played really well too, we lost to Flagstaff and beat everybody else that we played, so that was cool.”

The tournament marked the end of the Cowboys’ summer play.

“It was a good way to finish the summer,” Wall said. “The kids started playing with more and more confidence through out the summer and it was a good culmination of that playing the teams we played and the kids competing the way we did so

Photo Gallery Camp Verde Mingus Union Boys Basketball 062919 Camp Verde boys basketball hosted Mingus Union in the Cowboy Summer Shootout on June 29. CV won 59-54. VVN/James Kelley

everybody had a really good time and a fun tournament.”

Camp Verde beat Mingus Union 59-54 in the tournament’s nightcap on Saturday evening.

“It’s always fun to play Mingus because of the competitive atmosphere and I thought both teams played really hard and competed well and it was fun that it was very close and it came down to some plays down the stretch,” Wall said. “Jason (Collier) hit the big threes so that was cool too but mostly I was just pleased with the way our kids competed and they stepped up and made some big plays when they needed to.”

Camp Verde’s JV didn’t have a winning record but played in close games.

“They had several close games that they just didn’t quite get over the hump on but really good experience for a lot of those kids to play a lot of minutes,” Wall said. “Again, that’s what summer’s about, is trying to develop kids, get them in the gym and get them working on some other skills.”

The Cowboys dispersed after the tournament with some heading to club basketball, other sports or summer jobs.

“Some of the kids will play in some of the club tournaments down in Phoenix, other kids will get back to the their summer jobs, we have some kids that are going into soccer, so everybody kinda goes their separate ways for July and then we’ll start doing some work outs in the fall and then get after it again in November,” Wall said.

New look

Visitors to Camp Verde High School’s gym probably noticed a different look.

The Cowboys’ signage and banners were taken down.

“We’re painting the gym in the summer, they just jumped in and started on Monday so they had to take down all the banners and all the signs,” Wall said. “I know everybody kept walking in like ‘what is going on?’ It should look really neat whenever we get back into school again.”

The gym’s new look will be white with some blue and red striping.