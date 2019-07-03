Congressman Tom O’Halleran visits Camp Verde

Tom O’Halleran, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, serving Arizona’s Congressional District 1, visits with some of his constituents Monday at the Camp Verde Community Library.

In a one-hour public-driven Q&A session, O’Halleran fielded questions pertaining to the nation’s border, broadband, debt, tax cuts and healthcare.

“Healthcare in general, if it’s hard in cities, it’s twice as hard” in rural communities,” O’Halleran said. One person thanked O’Halleran, a Democrat, for “being a level head and a moderate in a time of extremes.” According to Cody Uhing, Congressman O’Halleran’s communications director, Monday’s Town Hall meeting was O’Halleran’s 20th of the 2019.

“I don’t need to tell you how big the district is, but he tries to hold events in the Camp Verde area when he is visiting that part of the district,” Uhing said.