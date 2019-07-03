Cottonwood hosting Little League softball state tournaments
Cottonwood will soon be full of stars.
Verde Valley Little League is hosting the Arizona state Little League majors softball tournament starting on Friday and the 8-10 tournament starting on Tuesday.
The games will be held at Riverfront Park Youth Complex.
The majors, also known as Little League, tournament will run to July 12 or 13. On Friday the tournament will kick off with five games on three fields starting at 5:30 p.m. with a pair of games and then three more at 7:30 p.m.
Majors is for players ages 9-12. Chino Valley edged the host Williams in the District 10 tournament to represent Verde Valley’s home district at the state tournament.
Chino Valley’s opening game is on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against District 9, which is Kingman.
On Tuesday the 8/9/10 state tournament starts. It will feature four games on two fields on day one and start at 5:30 p.m., also at Riverfront Park.
The tournament will finish on July 16 or 17.
Williams, the host, won the District 10 tournament. Their first game will be Tuesday at 8 p.m. against north Tucson.
The majors winner of the state tournaments will advance to the region tournament in San Bernardino, Calif. The region winners go on to the Little League World Series.
brackets:
https://bsbproduction.s3.amazonaws.com/portals/22116/docs/az%20state%20dist%2010%208-10%2012%20teams.pdf
https://bsbproduction.s3.amazonaws.com/portals/22116/docs/az%20state%20dist%2010%20little%20league%20softball.pdf
