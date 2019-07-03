OFFERS
Dream becomes reality for autistic child
Six-year-old boy with autism has new companion and protector, thanks, in part, to a local foundation

Sisterhood Foundation members presented the check to Christopher at the Cottonwood Main Stage Saturday. The Sisterhood got involved after seeing Christopher’s story on a Go Fund Me Page, explained Sisterhood member Cindi Kerber-Batttisiti. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: July 3, 2019 3:50 p.m.

When a little boy gets a new dog, it’s a special day.

Six-year-old Christopher Johnson has that special dog.

Christopher has autism. His new companion, Charlie, is a 1-year-old golden retriever service dog being specifically trained to help the child.

“He (Christopher) is a high-elopement risk,” explained his mom, Laura Ekholm, “which is the technical term for children with autism that are runners. He will run away. He will escape. He will break through barriers.”

Charlie’s job is to keep Christopher where he is supposed to be. The dog will alert adults if the child is trying to leave home. More than anything, Charlie’s job is to “be a calming influence on his life,” said Ekholm.

photo

Six-year-old Christopher Johnson gives Charlie a hug last week with his mother, Laura Ekholm, looking on. Charlie was in Cottonwood on one of his training visits from Camp Verde, preparing to be a service dog for the Christopher, who has autism. The Sisterhood Foundation of the Verde Valley raised $8,000 to help cover the cost of Charlie and his training. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

The benefits of this dog-helping-man relationship are obvious. The lofty cost of a service dog reflects the high value and specialized training Charlie has received before being paired with the child.

Charlie comes from Northern Arizona Service Dogs in Camp Verde. With nine months of training , the pricetag for Charlie is $16,000, explained Ekholm.

NAZSDS trains and provides dogs for people with all types of disabilities.

“We’ve been doing fundraising. Christopher has been selling hand-made cookies,” said Ekholm. The family raised the first $8,000 through events such as a yard sale, car washes and with “word-of-mouth fundraising.”

The second half of the funding needed to purchase Charlie represented Verde Valley benevolence at its finest.

The Sisterhood Foundation of the Verde Valley matched the $8,000 already raised, and Christopher began his relationship with Man’s Best Friend.

Sisterhood Foundation members presented the check to Christopher at the Cottonwood Main Stage Saturday. The Sisterhood got involved after seeing Christopher’s story on a Go Fund Me Page, explained Sisterhood member Cindi Kerber-Batttisiti.

Kerber-Batttisiti said five local women started the non-profit organization three years ago to fund-raise for “those in need” in the Verde Valley. Today, Sisterhood Foundation of the Verde Valley has more than 50 members.

For Christopher and Charlie, the work has just begun. The intense training between the two will take months.

The dog’s trainer told Christopher’s mom that it would take about 20 hour-long sessions to train the child-and-dog team. That means bringing the dog from Camp Verde to Cottonwood.

They had to see how Charlie would handle Christopher’s temperament the first day and they had a field trip to Home Depot the second day, his mother said.

Northern Arizona Service Dogs in Camp Verde, a non-profit service dog charity organization, is dedicated to providing adults and children with service dogs in Arizona and throughout the United States, explains its website

NASC specializes in Golden and Black Labs, Creme Retrievers and German Shepherd service dog breeds and help deliver support for Autism, PTSD, hearing and visual guides, mobile assistance, and animal therapy. 874 Industrial Drive, Camp Verde. 928-288-2216 info@northernazservicedogs.com

Contact
