OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, July 04
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Early birds get the first corn

Hauser & Hauser Farms in Camp Verde was open Tuesday, the opening day of the fresh season. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Hauser & Hauser Farms in Camp Verde was open Tuesday, the opening day of the fresh season. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: July 3, 2019 3:32 p.m.

It’s always an exciting day at Hauser & Hauser Farms in Camp Verde, where more than a dozen customers were waiting at 8 a.m. for the farm family to open for the season Tuesday.

An hour later, that number doubled with people sifting through a huge pile of corn and corn husks piled onto a small flatbed trailer.

A tractor had just brought in Tuesday morning’s freshly picked corn to the popular farm stand which stays open until they sell out that day’s batch. Then, the next day, the farmers do it again.

They sell corn until mid-August, explained Claudia Hauser as she put out the “open” sign early Tuesday morning.

This year they planted about 21 acres of the popular corn, which is cooked at barbecues and homes throughout the Verde Valley. Some busy days they get hundreds of customers sifting through the corn on their farm tractor’s trailer.

Hauser said she didn’t know how many people to expect the first day, but was pleased by the early turnout. She has only advertised on social media that they are open, she said. “I think once the word gets out” it will be busy, especially around the Fourth of July which is the busiest time of year for them, she added.

The corn is picked fresh every day and that’s why it so good, explained Hauser. “We don’t hold it over, We’re pretty good at gauging how much to pick so we don’t waste it.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

<i>Up To Your Ears</i>
Hauser sweet corn season starts Tuesday
Town might lick ice cream biz
Fire hits Hauser & Hauser farm
Camp Verde's Cornfest: Family fun at its best

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
09
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News