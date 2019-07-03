Enlightened Creations Boutique opens business in Cottonwood
Nanaiya and Morgan Craft, owners of the Enlightened Creations Boutique organics and Holistic Healing Center, opened the new business in Cottonwood on Monday with a soft ceremony for their guests.
The storefront is newly stocked with health products at 751 E. Aspen St., Suite H. The business sells CBD apothecary, skin care, holistic healing, detox programs, body work, and has a healing studio rental.
They located in the Verde Valley to “give our communities holistic alternative medicine and answer questions people may have about CBD from a seasoned professional in the hemp industry and life-long healer.”
The business started in April of 2017 as an e-commerce site, Buddha Farms/Enlightened Creations and grew into the retail business. The new business hopes to primarily focus on serving Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Cornville.
Nanaiya Craft has been a healer since age 9, making use of Mother Earth’s resources.
“Plants not pills” is Nanaiya’s mantra.
