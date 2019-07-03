Youth Citizen Scholarship Winners

The Randall Hauk Outstanding Youth Citizen Scholarship was awarded to two local Mingus Union High School seniors.

Alyssa Jayde Brandt and Faye Leone Richey were each awarded $850.

The scholarship was established in honor of Randal Hauk, a graduate of Mingus Union High School and a local businessman for 30-plus years in the Verde Valley.

He has shown exceptional and generous support of community activities over the years especially for our youth. He demonstrates the true character of an outstanding citizen.

The Clarkdale Verde Kiwanis Club partners with Mr. Hauk on the scholarships.