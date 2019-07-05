260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
CAMP VERDE – The east-bound lane of Arizona 260 between Cottonwood and Camp Verde was closed for about two hours July 3 following a construction vehicle rollover.
Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District was dispatched to the accident at about 5:21 p.m. at milepost 214.
According to a news release from Copper Canyon Fire & Medical Battalion Chief Steve Sarkesian, “Upon arrival, crews encountered a construction vehicle on its side blocking one east-bound lane. There was one patient in the vehicle. The patient was treated by units on scene and then flown via medical helicopter to an area hospital. The cause of the accident was unknown.”
Highway 260 east bound was closed for about two hours, said Sarkesian.
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- Obituary: Tom Murphy, 1951-2019
- Camp Verde man arrested for stabbing drinking buddy
- Cool things to do on the Fourth of July in the valley
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Camp Verde man arrested for stabbing drinking buddy
- Editorial: SR 260 camping ban has just moved problem down the road
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
09
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...