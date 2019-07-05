260 crash blocks traffic for two hours

CAMP VERDE – The east-bound lane of Arizona 260 between Cottonwood and Camp Verde was closed for about two hours July 3 following a construction vehicle rollover.

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District was dispatched to the accident at about 5:21 p.m. at milepost 214.

According to a news release from Copper Canyon Fire & Medical Battalion Chief Steve Sarkesian, “Upon arrival, crews encountered a construction vehicle on its side blocking one east-bound lane. There was one patient in the vehicle. The patient was treated by units on scene and then flown via medical helicopter to an area hospital. The cause of the accident was unknown.”

Highway 260 east bound was closed for about two hours, said Sarkesian.