OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, July 05
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clarkdale Council to consider temporary use policy changes
Possible sales tax increase also on Tuesday’s agenda

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 5, 2019 4:17 p.m.

The agenda for Clarkdale Council’s Tuesday meeting includes a public hearing and resolution vote regarding temporary uses of property.

Two chapters of an ordinance entitled “Temporary uses” has some proposed amendments, to be discussed at Tuesday’s 6 p.m. meeting. The Clarkdale Council now meets in the Men’s Lounge alcove of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse.

Other items on Tuesday evening’s agenda include a notice of intent to increase the city’s local sales tax rate from 3 percent to 3.5 percent, and the construction tax rate from 4 percent to 4.5 percent.

The Clarkdale zoning code’s Chapter Two is called “Definitions” and Chapter Four is titled “Temporary Uses.”

The agenda packet can be viewed here: bit.ly/2XpA33s

According to the background information in the packet, during a review of a request to establish temporary uses on the Freeport McMoRan property along Sycamore Canyon Road, it was discovered that the Clarkdale zoning code does not address temporary uses.

“The request from Freeport McMoRan was processed through a minor amendment to the Planned Area Development for Verde Valley Ranch,” the background statements says. “For properties with no previous zoning entitlements, there is no current language in the zoning code to approve or regulate a temporary use.”

Temporary uses should not be confused with special events, the statement says. A short-lived special event occurs on a property with an already established permanent use and is generally an expansion of that established use.

The ordinance already has the blessing of the city’s Planning Commission, and a public hearing was held in May. There has been zero recorded public input so far.

The sales tax and sewer rate discussions have been contentious in some past years. A 2009 Verde Independent story recaps a construction rate increase from 0.75 percent to three percent, all at once, along with vehement objections to a large sewer rate increase.

There will also be a discussion and possible action on a notice of intent to set fees for water, trash, cemetery, engineering and report review fees.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Clarkdale raises wastewater rates, passes ordinance to move subdivision regulations from town code to zoning code
Jerome residential rental tax exemption removed
Clarkdale to make sales tax decision
Jerome Town Council passes ordinance for vineyard water rates
Clarkdale raises sales tax, sewer use rates

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
09
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News