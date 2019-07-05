Clarkdale Council to consider temporary use policy changes

The agenda for Clarkdale Council’s Tuesday meeting includes a public hearing and resolution vote regarding temporary uses of property.

Two chapters of an ordinance entitled “Temporary uses” has some proposed amendments, to be discussed at Tuesday’s 6 p.m. meeting. The Clarkdale Council now meets in the Men’s Lounge alcove of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse.

Other items on Tuesday evening’s agenda include a notice of intent to increase the city’s local sales tax rate from 3 percent to 3.5 percent, and the construction tax rate from 4 percent to 4.5 percent.

The Clarkdale zoning code’s Chapter Two is called “Definitions” and Chapter Four is titled “Temporary Uses.”

The agenda packet can be viewed here: bit.ly/2XpA33s

According to the background information in the packet, during a review of a request to establish temporary uses on the Freeport McMoRan property along Sycamore Canyon Road, it was discovered that the Clarkdale zoning code does not address temporary uses.

“The request from Freeport McMoRan was processed through a minor amendment to the Planned Area Development for Verde Valley Ranch,” the background statements says. “For properties with no previous zoning entitlements, there is no current language in the zoning code to approve or regulate a temporary use.”

Temporary uses should not be confused with special events, the statement says. A short-lived special event occurs on a property with an already established permanent use and is generally an expansion of that established use.

The ordinance already has the blessing of the city’s Planning Commission, and a public hearing was held in May. There has been zero recorded public input so far.

The sales tax and sewer rate discussions have been contentious in some past years. A 2009 Verde Independent story recaps a construction rate increase from 0.75 percent to three percent, all at once, along with vehement objections to a large sewer rate increase.

There will also be a discussion and possible action on a notice of intent to set fees for water, trash, cemetery, engineering and report review fees.