Firefighters slow Orme Fire progression

PRESCOTT – Orme Road south of State Route 169 will remain closed to the public on Friday as firefighters slow forward progression of the 894-acre Orme Fire located approximately six miles south and east of Dewey on the Verde Ranger District.



According to a July 5 press release from the Prescott National Forest, firefighters “hope to have 100% containment on the fire” by Saturday afternoon.

The “quick response and aggressive action” of firefighters on July 4 kept the fire from damaging any structures or ranches in the area,” the press release stated. “Firefighters worked into the evening securing the edge of the fire and reported minimal activity overnight.”

Firefighters will spend today and tomorrow securing the perimeter, extinguishing interior hot spots and mopping-up, the press release stated.

Resources assigned to the Orme Fire include two Hotshot crews, one Type 2 crew, one Type 3 helicopter and multiple engines, the press release stated.

At this time, the fire’s cause is unknown and under investigation.

For more information, visit the Prescott National Forest’s website at fs.usda.gov/prescott/, Twitter: @PrescottNF, Facebook: facebook.com/PrescottNF/, Arizona Fire Restrictions: firerestrictions.us/az/, Local Ranger Stations: Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000, Chino Valley Ranger District at 928-777-2200 and the Verde Ranger District 928-567-4121.

Woodbury Fire 90% contained; state’s fifth largest fire since 1977

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST – The 231 firefighters working to control and extinguish the Woodbury Fire probably aren’t concerned that the fire is less than one-fourth the size of Arizona’s largest fire on record.

In 2011, the Wallow Fire burned 841 square miles – 538,049 acres – of the Apache National Forest near Alpine.

At 90% contained as of 6 p.m. July 4, the Woodbury Fire grew to 123,875 acres at its biggest point, according to a July 5 press release from Tonto National Forest.

At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, Tonto National Forest first reported the Woodbury Fire had started approximately five miles northwest of Superior.

Tonto National Forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions and fireworks are not allowed on public lands at any time. The closure will remain in effect until Aug. 31 or until rescinded, whichever occurs first.

Tonto National Monument is closed.

It is still unknown the cause of the fire, according to the incident information system InciWeb. But the expected containment date is midnight Monday July 15.

InciWeb is reporting no anticipated growth over the next 24 hours, with no anticipated perimeter growth the next 12 hours.

Fire activity should be limited to interior pockets of unburned fuel over the next 12 hours, InciWeb also reported.

“Smoke may continue to be visible from US HWY 60 and HWY 188 and the communities surrounding the Superstition Wilderness as vegetation continues to burn within the perimeter,” InciWeb also reported.

According to data from Wikipedia.com, the Woodbury Fire is currently the state’s fifth largest fire since 1977. Though Wikipedia lists the Woodbury fire at 112,899 acres, both InciWeb and the Tonto National Forest websites say that Woodbury is at 123,875 acres.

For more information about the Woodbury Fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382 or fs.usda.gov/detail/tonto/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD639892.

-- Information provided by Incident Information System: InciWeb and Tonto National Forest