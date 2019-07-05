Seven jailed after PANT investigations; Fentanyl laced drugs seized

Seven Prescott-area residents were arrested in late June by Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) detectives on a variety of drug offenses involving fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

“PANT would like to make the public aware that fentanyl is being pressed into virtually every counterfeit pill,” said Dwight D’Evelyn, public affairs supervisor for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. “This poses a lethal risk as counterfeit pills look nearly identical to genuine prescription pills.

“Fentanyl is becoming more readily available in Yavapai County and we would like to urge everyone to only take medications that are prescribed by a doctor, issued from a legitimate pharmacy, and to take them in the prescribed manner.”

If you are involved in the sale of illicit drugs, especially those containing fentanyl, D’Evelyn stated in a July 4 news release, you can expect to meet a PANT detective in short order.

“PANT detectives continue to pursue, investigate and develop information leading to search warrants and the arrest of suspects selling this poison,” he said.

Wednesday, June 26, 38-year-old Ryan Hogg of Prescott was found to be in possession of a liquid testosterone compound that was later tested and found to have a fentanyl compound mixed in, according to the YCSO which works directly with PANT. This was discovered during the service of a search warrant by PANT detectives in the 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue, Prescott.

Over recent months, PANT detectives had received overwhelming information regarding drug activity from this home, D’Evelyn said.

Additionally, quantities of heroin and meth were found during the service of the search warrant, and it was discovered that children were residing there, ages 6, 8 and 17, the YCSO reported. Meth was found in the children’s bathroom and numerous syringes, plastic tubes with heroin on them and marijuana were strewn about the common areas in the house where the children had unrestricted access. Dog feces and large amounts of garbage were found lying around the house as well.

Hogg was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges including possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine and steroids), felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse. He was released by the court pending further proceedings.

Also arrested at the Atlantic Avenue home for involvement was 32-year-old Alexander Riordan of Prescott. He was booked into the Yavapai County jail on charges including possession of narcotic drugs for sale (heroin), possession of narcotic drugs (heroin), possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse. He remains in custody on a $2,500 bond.

A third arrest took place involving 35-year-old Ashley Sykes of Prescott. She was charged with possession of narcotic drugs (heroin), possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse. She was released pending further proceedings.

Also on June 26, at 7:30 a.m., 25-year-old Alan Arens was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 69. PANT detectives determined he was transporting drugs from Phoenix and selling counterfeit “Xanax” bars which he admitted were pressed with fentanyl. Twenty pills were seized along with quantities of heroin and meth, according to the news release. Also arrested was a passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Nicole Walden of Prescott, who was in possession of some of the narcotics seized.

PANT had been monitoring the activity of the pair for some time to develop information leading to the traffic stop, D’Evelyn said.

Arens was charged with transportation of narcotic drugs for sale (fentanyl), possession of narcotic drugs for sale (fentanyl), possession of narcotic drugs (fentanyl and heroin), possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine) and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Yavapai County jail on a $50,000 bond.

Walden was charged with possession of narcotic drugs (fentanyl) and possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine). She has since been released pending further proceedings.

On June 27, at around 5 p.m., PANT detectives served a search warrant at a Prescott motel in the 6000 block of Willow Creek Road. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Dustin Girard and 27-year-old Samantha Howard, both of Prescott.

Once the search warrant was authorized, PANT detectives located Girard driving out of the motel in a white 2006 Honda Accord. He failed to yield and was eventually stopped on Highway 89 near the Phippen Museum in Prescott. Back at the motel room, detectives found Howard.

Inside the room, detectives discovered over 15 grams of heroin and five counterfeit “Xanax” bars, later tested and confirmed laced with fentanyl. Meth was also found. The room contained extensive drug paraphernalia including needles, spoons, foil, pipes and bindles along with various containers used to store drugs.

Girard was already on felony release for heroin and meth sales in Yavapai County. Marijuana was also located that was mixed with both meth and heroin. He was charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale (heroin), possession of narcotic drugs (heroin and fentanyl), possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bond in the Yavapai County jail.

Howard was charged with possession of narcotic drugs (heroin), possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine) and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains in the Yavapai County jail on a $35,000 bond.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking.

