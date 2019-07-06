Christine Santoro,1940-2019
Originally Published: July 6, 2019 12:57 p.m.
Christine Santoro, born on June 20, 1940, died June 5, 2019 in Cottonwood, Arizona.
David’s Desert Chapel is handling the final arrangements.
