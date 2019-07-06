Jackson new youth librarian in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – After 15 years in the classroom, Jennifer Jackson was ready for a “change of scenery.”

Teaching kindergarten, first grade and special needs preschool at Camp Verde Unified, Jackson, who goes by Jenni, said the district had been her home.

“My parents were teachers at Camp Verde Unified,” she said. “Our school has been wonderful to me.”

Though she felt the need for change, Jackson said she “wasn’t looking for anything at the time.”

But the Camp Verde Community Library was looking for a new children’s librarian. And Jackson had friends “who were kind of recruiting me for the job,” she said.

“I didn’t even known the job was open,” Jackson said.

Kathy Hellman, the library’s director, said that Jackson brings “enthusiasm, ideas and energy to our team, and cares deeply about Camp Verde.”

“A combination of qualities that are not easy to find,” Hellman said. “She could have taken a job at any number of other places and she chose to take a chance on us. I’m looking forward to seeing the ripple effect on the community as she begins to apply her expertise and unique talents to the children’s area in our library.”

Though she won’t be in the classroom any longer, Jackson said she’ll “see a lot of the kids” at the library.

Though her children, ages 18 and 23 – are no longer in the K-12 system, Jackson said she would like to implement more “mom and toddler groups.”

“Especially when the kids are at a young age,” Jackson said. “This is an important place for moms to bring their kiddos.”