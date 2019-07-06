OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 06
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Jackson new youth librarian in Camp Verde

After 15 years in the classroom, Jennifer Jackson is the Camp Verde Community Library’s new children’s librarian. VVN/Bill Helm

After 15 years in the classroom, Jennifer Jackson is the Camp Verde Community Library’s new children’s librarian. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: July 6, 2019 4:09 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – After 15 years in the classroom, Jennifer Jackson was ready for a “change of scenery.”

Teaching kindergarten, first grade and special needs preschool at Camp Verde Unified, Jackson, who goes by Jenni, said the district had been her home.

“My parents were teachers at Camp Verde Unified,” she said. “Our school has been wonderful to me.”

Though she felt the need for change, Jackson said she “wasn’t looking for anything at the time.”

But the Camp Verde Community Library was looking for a new children’s librarian. And Jackson had friends “who were kind of recruiting me for the job,” she said.

“I didn’t even known the job was open,” Jackson said.

Kathy Hellman, the library’s director, said that Jackson brings “enthusiasm, ideas and energy to our team, and cares deeply about Camp Verde.”

“A combination of qualities that are not easy to find,” Hellman said. “She could have taken a job at any number of other places and she chose to take a chance on us. I’m looking forward to seeing the ripple effect on the community as she begins to apply her expertise and unique talents to the children’s area in our library.”

Though she won’t be in the classroom any longer, Jackson said she’ll “see a lot of the kids” at the library.

Though her children, ages 18 and 23 – are no longer in the K-12 system, Jackson said she would like to implement more “mom and toddler groups.”

“Especially when the kids are at a young age,” Jackson said. “This is an important place for moms to bring their kiddos.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Camp Verde library dedicates ‘Mom’s Bench,’ tree to honor longtime librarian Denise Alm
Fully fledged at Camp Verde library
Clarkdale teacher on Scholastic books panel
Yavapai College laptops now available at Camp Verde library
Empowerment through education: Through Camp Verde’s Summer Reading Program, 9-year-old raises $225 to help girls go to school

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
09
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News