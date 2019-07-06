OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 06
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Catholic Church unfairly singled out in clergy sexual abuse news reports

Originally Published: July 6, 2019 3:56 p.m.

Editor:

A recent article in your newspaper on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church was front-page news. Let’s start with I find any sexual abuse by anyone to be abhorrent.

Your article stated 109 Catholic priests in 50 years were accused (not convicted) in the Phoenix Diocese.

This my complaint printed, broadcast, and cable news will run these stories of abuse in the Catholic Church dating back 70 years or more for a week or more. Most of the accused are now dead and cannot offer a defense.

What is alarming is that sexual abuse in the Protestant churches in most case goes unreported. A simple Google search revealed that 380 Southern Baptist clergy were accused since 1998. In recent years 200 were convicted.

The three major insurance companies, that are used by the protestant churches revealed that 260 cases are reported yearly, and settlements are made with non-disclosure agreements obtained.

So not only is the Catholic Church guilty of abuse so are the Protestant churches. So in fairness and complete reporting the abuse in all churches must be exposed.

I find that current reporting seems to hold the Catholic Church to a higher standard than what Protestant churches are held to or is it because people believe the Catholic Church has deep pockets. Let’s be fair. Report all abuse.

By the way, I am a proud Roman Catholic.

Walter McIntosh

Cottonwood

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Law firm releases details on 109 Catholic clergy accused of sexual abuse
Commentary: Flaws in #MeToo don’t negate its importance
U.S Catholics show mixed views on Pope
Tom Chantry retrial opening argument: Pastor used position to ‘molest’ 11-year-old boy
N.Y. archbishop takes on N.Y. Times

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
09
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News