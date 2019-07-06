Letter: Hilton Garden Inn very well could benefit VOC
Editor:
Many thanks for providing a good summary regarding the proposed zoning change for the Hilton Garden Inn.
It certainly was helpful to learn about the different entities and their respective responsibilities since there seems to be some confusion about them. Although it did seem somewhat biased in its presentation headline.
And thank you to both the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission and the Planning and Zoning Committee of the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council for voting in favor of the proposed zoning change.
It is clear that both of these groups are indeed concerned with positive improvements for our village rather than unfounded concerns such as traffic, views, noise and safety as voiced by many of the residents.
They should be commended for their due diligence for “reasonable and best use of the property” and not cowering to neighbor’s pressure.
It is after all only a small hotel on a vacant piece of land that actually might enhance our neighborhood, especially compared to the mini storage warehouse being constructed next to the Element Hotel.
For those of us who are truly concerned about the economic future of our Village (ie. property values, tax revenue), we should consider positive change rather than immediately oppose it.
Otherwise it will result in a stagnation and possibly even a move backward including such things as lack of funds for public services such as a school closing.
Chris Jones
Village of Oak Creek
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Obituary: Tom Murphy, 1951-2019
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cool things to do on the Fourth of July in the valley
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- Camp Verde man arrested for stabbing drinking buddy
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Camp Verde man arrested for stabbing drinking buddy
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Editorial: SR 260 camping ban has just moved problem down the road
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
09
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...