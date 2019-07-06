Mental health: Alcohol remains chemical of choice in Verde Valley

The Clarkdale Town Council received some important insights into the segment of the Verde Valley population that requires emergency mental health intervention.

Ryan McGinty, director of Spectrum’s Mobile Crisis Response Team, presented statistics from the first three years the team has been together, having been created in 2016 to support law enforcement and other first responders in mental-health crisis situations.

“In terms of emergency department costs and incarcerations, we believe the team’s de-escalation and referral skills have saved about $31 million in incurred costs over three years,” McGinty said.

Team members are on call 24-7, with the goal of a 30-minute response time, or less, in the area. Working mostly with law enforcement, the team tries to find alternatives that clients choose in crisis situations.

“There are three main outcomes from the nearly all of our calls,” McGinty said. “Jail, transport to an emergency department or to a home or place to stay that has the person’s right resources,” McGinty said.

Over the first three years of the program, there have been 4,768 calls for service, helping 2,494 individuals.

“There is some recidivism,” McGinty said. “It’s not surprising to end up helping someone once, or the same person more than once, or regularly. That’s OK. That’s what we’re here for.”

McGinty said after only receiving 77 calls for service in the first month, word about the crisis team quickly became known, and the average month now includes 140 to 160 calls.

“We do training with various agencies, letting them know what we do and don’t do, and learning each agency’s policy nuances,” he said.

McGinty said there aren’t many calls initiated by fire departments, ambulance crews or paramedics, as law enforcement tends to be on those scenes. However, McGinty said, there are also referrals from emergency department walk-ins.

“Many of those come from the point where a client is medically cleared, such as having received treatment or at least examination after self-harm, but isn’t necessarily feeling safe enough to be OR’d back out into the public,” he said.

Alcohol is, by far, the drug most frequently involved in the calls taken by the team. Amphetamines, abuse of opioids and other drugs that come in pill form and marijuana are all in the minority; 18 percent of the calls involved more than one substance.

McGinty acknowledged alcohol use might be slightly easier for team members to detect, but the substance use is all based on client self-reporting.

There were only 51 cases in the past three years where clients reported using opioids.

If called in by law enforcement, McGinty said, there is nearly always not because a law has been broken by the client. In fact, many times, law enforcement leaves the scene once the crisis team establishes contact, and the situation has been stabilized.

“We don’t want law enforcement to stay any longer than they have to, or have the client go to a hospital,” McGinty said. “We constantly analyze the process to see how we can get as many clients back into their home environments as possible.”

The Clarkdale Council approved a $2,000 annual expenditure to aid Spectrum Health with the crisis team.

It helped that the team received an endorsement from Clarkdale Police Chief Randy S. Taylor — even before McGinty began his presentation.

“In all my decades in law enforcement, these people and this concept has been of the most help to officers, of any I’ve seen, with these types of situations,” Taylor said.