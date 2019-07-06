OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 06
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mingus Marauders Youth Football Camp starts Monday

Campers run to their next station at last year’s Mingus Marauders Youth Football Camp. VVN/James Kelley

Campers run to their next station at last year’s Mingus Marauders Youth Football Camp. VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: July 6, 2019 4:12 p.m.

Mingus Union football’s annual kids camp is coming up this week.

The 2019 Mingus Marauders Youth Football Camp starts on Monday and runs goes until Thursday. The camp is for boys and girls ages five to 14.

It will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bright Field at MUHS. The cost is $30 for the camp and a youth t-shirt is included.

Registration begins on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the Marauders’ football field.

For more information contact High Desert Youth Football president Katie Moore at ckmoore5@hotmail.com or Mingus head football coach Robert Ortiz at rortiz@muhs.com.

photo

Campers punt at last year’s Mingus Marauders Youth Football Camp. VVN/James Kelley

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Summer camping at Mingus
Mingus Union football hosts youth camp this week
Youngsters flock to Mingus football camp
Mingus, Camp Verde host youth football camps
Mingus cheer hosts camp for kids

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
09
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News