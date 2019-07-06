Mingus Marauders Youth Football Camp starts Monday

Mingus Union football’s annual kids camp is coming up this week.

The 2019 Mingus Marauders Youth Football Camp starts on Monday and runs goes until Thursday. The camp is for boys and girls ages five to 14.

It will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bright Field at MUHS. The cost is $30 for the camp and a youth t-shirt is included.

Registration begins on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the Marauders’ football field.

For more information contact High Desert Youth Football president Katie Moore at ckmoore5@hotmail.com or Mingus head football coach Robert Ortiz at rortiz@muhs.com.