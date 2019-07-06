Mingus Marauders Youth Football Camp starts Monday
Mingus Union football’s annual kids camp is coming up this week.
The 2019 Mingus Marauders Youth Football Camp starts on Monday and runs goes until Thursday. The camp is for boys and girls ages five to 14.
It will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bright Field at MUHS. The cost is $30 for the camp and a youth t-shirt is included.
Registration begins on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the Marauders’ football field.
For more information contact High Desert Youth Football president Katie Moore at ckmoore5@hotmail.com or Mingus head football coach Robert Ortiz at rortiz@muhs.com.
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Obituary: Tom Murphy, 1951-2019
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cool things to do on the Fourth of July in the valley
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- Camp Verde man arrested for stabbing drinking buddy
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Camp Verde man arrested for stabbing drinking buddy
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Editorial: SR 260 camping ban has just moved problem down the road
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
09
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...