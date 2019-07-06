OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 06
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

NAZ Suns to host annual basketball camp July 24

NAZ Suns
Originally Published: July 6, 2019 3:54 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY – All kids looking to have fun playing a sport they love while expanding their game are invited to attend the Northern Arizona Suns’ third annual basketball camp, as registration is now open.

Children between 7 and 17 years old can attend the one-day event, presented by the Yavapai Regional Medical Center, on Wednesday, July 24, at the Findlay Toyota Center.

Attendees will practice shooting, passing, dribbling, defensive stances, boxing out and much more while learning sportsmanship and teamwork in a fun atmosphere. The camp will run from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., with check-in beginning at 9:30 a.m.

All campers will receive two tickets to the 2019-20 NAZ Suns home opener, a completion certificate, a NAZ Suns T-shirt, and free lunch at the camp. There is a $50 registration fee per participant, and all campers should register by July 17.

To register, visit www.nazsuns.com/kidscamp or call the NAZ Suns at 928-772-SUNS.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NAZ Suns open registration for annual basketball camp
Sports briefs: NAZ Sun Silas makes USA qualifying team
Camp Verde Parks & Rec briefs: Next Diamondbacks road trip set for July
Camp Verde summer camps coming up soon
Sports briefs: Mingus football hosts Red and Gray Scrimmage on Friday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
09
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News