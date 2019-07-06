NAZ Suns to host annual basketball camp July 24

PRESCOTT VALLEY – All kids looking to have fun playing a sport they love while expanding their game are invited to attend the Northern Arizona Suns’ third annual basketball camp, as registration is now open.

Children between 7 and 17 years old can attend the one-day event, presented by the Yavapai Regional Medical Center, on Wednesday, July 24, at the Findlay Toyota Center.

Attendees will practice shooting, passing, dribbling, defensive stances, boxing out and much more while learning sportsmanship and teamwork in a fun atmosphere. The camp will run from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., with check-in beginning at 9:30 a.m.

All campers will receive two tickets to the 2019-20 NAZ Suns home opener, a completion certificate, a NAZ Suns T-shirt, and free lunch at the camp. There is a $50 registration fee per participant, and all campers should register by July 17.

To register, visit www.nazsuns.com/kidscamp or call the NAZ Suns at 928-772-SUNS.