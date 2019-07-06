New administrative offices for Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity

Verde Valley Habitat For Humanity in Cottonwood has found a new home for its administrative offices on South Main Street.

Actually it’s a used pre-manufactured building that will be moved to the same property where their home improvement store, donation center and ReStore operations are currently located.

Executive Director Tania Simms explained the former Arizona Public Service office building in Prescott will come in six modular sections to make one new administrative center.

The new administration offices will face East Villa Drive, Simms said, which runs to the side of the current building off Main Street.

The 3,600-square foot building will be put on a concrete pad already on the site next their parking lot in the back of the property.

The will be put together to make one building after they take of utilities and other details, Simms said. They have received approval for the building’s plans from Cottonwood Planning and Zoning recently, she said.

Simms said she hopes to increase the store space where they sell furniture and home improvement items to help build new homes or projects to help needy renovate and improve homes.

Their inventory includes paint from Ace Warehouse, recycled paint, cleaning products, tools, brushes, charcoal. Used includes, furniture, windows, stoves, appliances, cabinets. “We go through a lot of doors.”

Many contractors donate here and many contractors shop here, Simms said.

“Everything we sell has to do with the home,” Simms said.

“I tell people to look at us like a thrift store – Ace or Home Depot,” she added.