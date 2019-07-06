OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 06
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

New administrative offices for Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity

Verde Valley Habitat For Humanity in Cottonwood Executive Director Tania Simms stands in front of a picture of the future Habitate administrative offices. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Verde Valley Habitat For Humanity in Cottonwood Executive Director Tania Simms stands in front of a picture of the future Habitate administrative offices. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: July 6, 2019 4:22 p.m.

Verde Valley Habitat For Humanity in Cottonwood has found a new home for its administrative offices on South Main Street.

Actually it’s a used pre-manufactured building that will be moved to the same property where their home improvement store, donation center and ReStore operations are currently located.

Executive Director Tania Simms explained the former Arizona Public Service office building in Prescott will come in six modular sections to make one new administrative center.

The new administration offices will face East Villa Drive, Simms said, which runs to the side of the current building off Main Street.

The 3,600-square foot building will be put on a concrete pad already on the site next their parking lot in the back of the property.

The will be put together to make one building after they take of utilities and other details, Simms said. They have received approval for the building’s plans from Cottonwood Planning and Zoning recently, she said.

Simms said she hopes to increase the store space where they sell furniture and home improvement items to help build new homes or projects to help needy renovate and improve homes.

Their inventory includes paint from Ace Warehouse, recycled paint, cleaning products, tools, brushes, charcoal. Used includes, furniture, windows, stoves, appliances, cabinets. “We go through a lot of doors.”

Many contractors donate here and many contractors shop here, Simms said.

“Everything we sell has to do with the home,” Simms said.

“I tell people to look at us like a thrift store – Ace or Home Depot,” she added.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity, Pride Day Organization of the Year
Habitat for Humanity plans to build 5 homes in the Verde Valley
Habitat for Humanity begins wheelchair ramp program
Weekend burglary puts halt to work projects for Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity (with video)
Habitat to start on first home in Sedona

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
09
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News