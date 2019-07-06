OFFERS
New life for Jerome’s Cuban Queen?
Property owners turn to Board of Adjustment on parking dispute

The new owner of the Cuban Queen property, Windy Jones, said she and husband, Josh Lindner, are proposing to rebuild the one-time bordello in the “style” of the original building, even using scraped bricks from the Cuban Queen that collapsed in 2017. Jones said she planned to call it the Cuban Queen Bordello Rooming House if she gains town approval for construction. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: July 6, 2019 4:38 p.m.

The town’s Board of Adjustment has scheduled two July 18 public hearings to determine how many parking spaces should be allowed at the former Cuban Queen.

The owners of Jerome’s Cuban Queen have been told by the town they don’t have a valid parking permit. Such a permit is required in order to convert the one-time brothel into a four-bedroom rooming house, according to a letter town officials sent to the owners.

Cuban Queen owners Windy Jones and Josh Lindner originally hoped to have five at-large parking spots permitted through the town. The property is located at 24 Queen St.

The town’s position is that the variance secured by the previous owners for five parking spaces in 2009 could not be transferred to Jones and Lindner.

The five parking spaces were contingent upon the previous owner’s completion of the building project, former Jerome Zoning Administrator Charlotte Page wrote to the new property owners May 16.

Jones and Lindner are requesting the two Board of Adjustment hearings, explained Town Manager Candace Gallagher.

Their first appeal states: “Request to review zoning administrator decision that a parking variance granted in 2009 is no longer valid.”

The second hearing notice reads: “Consider a variance for parking for a property located at 324 Queen St.”

Gallagher said if the board overturns the zoning administrator’s initial decision and revalidates the 2009 variance, the second hearing would not be necessary.

The previous owners of the property received the parking permits on May 21, 2009, but building plans were never “well defined” to the town, Page said. They never approached the town for a planning and zoning hearing and no building permits were issued, according to town records.

The letter was written after legal advisement from the town’s attorney in executive session May 9.

The hearing will be Thursday, July 18., 6 pm in Council Chambers at Jerome Town Hall, 600 Clark St.

