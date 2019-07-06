OFFERS
Obituary: Cina Harris 1939-2019

Originally Published: July 6, 2019 12:46 p.m.

Cina Harris, born on December 16, 1939. died May 19, 2019 in Sedona, Arizona.

David’s Desert Chapel is handling the final arrangements.

