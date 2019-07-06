Project engineer seeks public input on proposed Primrose Peaks Estates development

RIMROCK – The agent and project engineer for the proposed development of 302 housing units on 46.72 acres has asked the public to share its comments and concerns at a 3 p.m. July 20 meeting at the Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Station.

The proposed project, northeast of Bice Road in Rimrock, would be called Primrose Peaks Estates. It would include 64 studio units, 64 one-bedroom units, 102 two-bedroom units and 72 three-bedroom units, according to Jeremy Dye, assistant director of Yavapai County Development Services.

According to Larry Cepek, agent and project engineer for Rimrock Properties, Inc., amenities would include fenced raised gardens, covered open shelters with picnic tables, fenced small swimming pools, playgrounds and a perimeter walking trail.

In a June 21 letter to community members within 1,000 feet of the property, Cepek wrote that the project’s northerly site portion along I-17 “would remain open space, with development on the southerly portion of the site,” and that the property’s “main access” would be off Bice Road.

Cepek said that the project would require county rezoning from RS-70 to a Planned Area Development – PAD.

The project, Cepek wrote in a May 3 letter of project intent to the Yavapai County Development Services Department, would “not be built out at one time,” but as “market conditions at the time dictate.”

In the letter of project intent, Rimrock Properties, Inc. states that unit sizes “may vary some during architectural design” and that some units “will be sold, while others rented, again, as market conditions indicate.”

According to County Planner Leah Genovese, the citizen participation is “required prior to submitting the zoning map change application to the county.”

“Until we receive their application, there is no way to know when it will be heard by the Board of Supervisors,” Dye said.

Cepek said Friday that he plans to have traffic impact analysis available at the July 20 meeting. The study, he said, is also a necessary component prior to applying for a zoning change.

The Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Station is located at 3240 E. Beaver Creek Road.