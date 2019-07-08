Saturday, July 13, Main Stage welcomes back drag queen extraordinaire, Aimee V. Justice, for the “Summer Drag Show.” Aimee will bring along two beautiful ladies from Phoenix, Aubrey and Acid. The ladies always put on a heck of a party full of music, laughter and fun.

The show starts at 9 p.m., but come early for a good seat. This event is $5 at the door and open to anyone who is looking for something exciting and different to do on a Saturday night. 21+

Friday, July 12, Main Stage presents “First Fridays w/ DJ ill.Ego.” Local favorite, DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.



Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is 21+ and there is no cover. Music starts at 9 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to close, and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.