Emerson Theater Collaborative presents "The Tortoise and the Hare Race Again" this weekend

Emerson Theater Collaborative presents playwright Dan Neidermyer’s The Tortoise and the Hare Race Again July 12-13 at Sedona United Methodist Church.

Produced by Camilla Ross and directed by Denise Royal, the play tells the story of Rabbit’s chance to finally have a re-match with Tortoise.

The show features 10 local children, and Savanna Royal returns from Goodyear, Arizona. The play is the culmination of this year’s Summer Youth Theater program.

Adult actors include Abbey Heydorn from Cottonwood as the Human and professional actor Audrey Young from Flagstaff as Dodie.

“If only...” has been the story of Rabbit’s life ever since he lost that race to Tortoise. He’s sure he could win if they raced again, and with the help of his forest friends (who are all tired of hearing the same old story about why he lost the first time). He finally gets Tortoise to agree to a re-match. On your mark, get set, GO! They’re off, racing through the forest. But wait, what’s this? The racers have to dodge trash everywhere. And the air – sniff! Something’s not right. It’s hard to breathe. The spectators try to help by offering the weary racers water from the river. But it’s polluted water that makes them sick! Does this mean the race is off? Will our forest friends have to leave their homes for cleaner pastures? The familiar tale of The Tortoise and the Hare takes a contemporary twist and presents an important environmental message for children of all ages.

The show is produced by special arrangement of Pioneer Drama Services.

All performances will be at Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road, Sedona.

Show times are July 12 at 7 p.m. and July 13 at 2 p.m.

Ticket are $20 each. Seniors and students are $15 and children 12 and under are $10. Tickets are available at the door or in advance by calling 860-705-9711 or visiting bit.ly/ETC/SummerYouth2019.

For more information, call 860-705-9711 or visit emersontheatercollaborative.org.