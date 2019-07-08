Festival presents Met Opera encore of ‘Il Barbiere di Siviglia’ July 13

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the encore of the Met Opera’s “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” (from the 2006/2007 season) Saturday, July 13, noon, at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Rossini’s madcap comedy “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” receives a spirited production by Tony Award–winning director Bartlett Sher and stars mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, tenor Juan Diego Flórez, and baritone Peter Mattei. Maurizio Benini conducts.

ACT I

Seville. Count Almaviva, calling himself Lindoro, comes to serenade Rosina, who is being kept confined in the home of the elderly Dr. Bartolo. Figaro, the barber, tells Almaviva that the doctor intends to marry Rosina. They devise a plan: The count will disguise himself as a soldier to gain access to the girl. Rosina resolves to use her considerable wiles to meet Lindoro.

Rosina’s music master, Don Basilio, warns Bartolo that Count Almaviva has been seen in Seville. Bartolo decides to marry Rosina immediately. Figaro, who has overheard the plot, warns Rosina and promises to deliver a note from her to Lindoro.

The suspicious Bartolo tries to prove that Rosina has written a letter, but she outwits him at every turn. Almaviva arrives disguised as a rowdy soldier and secretly passes Rosina a note. The police burst in to break up the commotion. They attempt to arrest Almaviva, but he quietly reveals his true identity and is instantly released.

ACT II

The count returns, now disguised as Don Alonso, a student of Don Basilio. He has come to give Rosina her music lesson in place of Basilio, who, he says, is ill. Figaro arrives to give Bartolo his shave and manages to snatch the key to the balcony.

When Basilio shows up perfectly healthy, Almaviva, Rosina, and Figaro send him away. Almaviva plots with Rosina to elope that night. Bartolo summons Basilio and tells him to bring a notary so that Bartolo can marry Rosina that evening.

Bartolo shows Rosina her letter to Lindoro. Convinced that she has been deceived, she agrees to marry Bartolo. Figaro and the count climb through the window. Rosina is furious until Almaviva reveals his true identity.

Basilio arrives with the notary. Bribed and threatened, he agrees to be a witness to Rosina and Almaviva’s marriage. Bartolo appears with soldiers, but it is too late, and he accepts that he has been beaten. Figaro, Rosina, and the count celebrate their good fortune.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information and to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.