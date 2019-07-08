National Theatre of London’s ‘Small Island’ premieres July 14

The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of “Small Island” showing in Sedona on Sunday, July 14 at 3 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel “Small Island” comes to life in an epic new theatre adaptation. Experience the play in cinemas, filmed live on stage as part of National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday.

“Small Island” embarks on a journey from Jamaica to Britain, through the Second World War to 1948 – the year the HMT Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury.

The play follows three intricately connected stories. Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer, and Queenie longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots. Hope and humanity meet stubborn reality as the play traces the tangled history of Jamaica and the UK.

A company of 40 actors take to the stage of the National Theatre in this timely and moving story. The timing is even more poignant as Andrea Levy sadly passed away this year, on Feb. 14, 2019.

“One of the most important plays of the year. Superb production. Outstanding performances. Andrea Levy’s epic makes momentous theatre.” – Guardian

“Small Island” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, July 14 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.