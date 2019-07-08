Sammy Davis to rock Bella Vita Ristorante on Friday

Get ready Sedona. Friday, July 12, Bella Vita Ristorante brings the fabulous and inimitable Sammy Davis to the restaurant’s outside-patio stage.

Davis is loved in Sedona and beyond as a consummate and exciting performer, who puts on memorable shows one is not likely to forget.

He plays with a hot back-up band that rocks every number of Davis’s impressive and varied portfolio of Americana classics and covers.

No one sits when Davis plays.

Davis is an awesome performer known throughout Northern Arizona for his exciting performances, powerful stage presence and danceable music.

He covers the music of all the greats, including The Emotions, Fats Domino, The Temptations, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Mary Wilson and The Supremes, Chubby Checker, The Coasters, and The Drifters, just to mention a few.

His performances are legendary and his rapport with the audience is superb, as he takes every one on a magic carpet ride through dance tunes guaranteed to get people off their seats and onto the dance floor.

Saturday, July 13 guitarist singer/songwriter Dan Vega plays from 6 to 9 p.m. Vega is a master of his craft and an audience favorite. He is one of the most sought after musicians in the Sedona music scene.

Vega has been around for a long time playing in the Sedona area and people love to watch him play his interpretations of popular cover songs and his own original tunes.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A; .bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.