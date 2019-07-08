Summer music scene showcased at Steakhouse89

The summer is in full swing and Steakhpuse89 keeps turning up the heat with its roster of fine live-music entertainment featuring some of Sedona’s hottest musical acts.

Playing every Thursday night from 5 to 8 p.m. through the month of July, Steakhouse89 favorite Eric Williams puts his marvelous talent on display on the restaurant’s baby grand piano.

Williams is known throughout the Sedona music circuit as a commanding performer and singer who knows how to read and enthrall an audience.

Whether it’s romantic interludes, down-home blues or favorite American classics, Williams plays them all for you with passion, gusto and pure professionalism.

Williams’ next show at Steakhouse89 is Thursday, July 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Bar89 section of the lounge.

Friday, July 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. the much-admired Paolo struts his stuff on the restaurant’s baby grand piano.

Paolo is a long-time favorite in the Sedona live-music scene, playing regularly every Friday night at Steakhouse89.

He draws an enthusiastic crowd of fans every time he performs. Locals and visitors alike love him.

He plays the piano with passion and accompanies himself as he sings long-time favorites featuring his well-defined crooner’s voice.

Saturday, July 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. Phil Rossi gets behind the keys. Rossi is a versatile piano player who started playing the piano when he was eight years old. He has lived in Chicago most of his life, Florida and now resides in Sedona. He is a living legend having worked with the Chairman of the Board himself, Frank Sinatra. He also played with drummer Buddy Rich amongst other greats from that era.

Sunday, July 14, it’s Sunday Fun Day on the Steakouse89 patio, featuring the Reed Brothers from 4 to 7 p.m. This duo rocks on guitar and saxophone and always put on a great show. Not to miss!

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona; steakhouse89.com, 928-204-2000.