Western Light: Noctilucent Clouds

Noctilucent clouds are fairly unusual and only appear in certain conditions. They are composed of ice crystals and tend to appear at twilight. With the sun at the right angle, they light up with rainbow fire as the sunlight is refracted through the ice crystals. Just another awe-inspiring sight in our Arizona skies.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.