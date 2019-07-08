OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, July 09
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Western Light: Noctilucent Clouds

Noctilucent clouds glow in iridescent colors at sunset.

Noctilucent clouds glow in iridescent colors at sunset.

mugshot photo
By Melissa Bowersock
Originally Published: July 8, 2019 1:56 p.m.

Noctilucent clouds are fairly unusual and only appear in certain conditions. They are composed of ice crystals and tend to appear at twilight. With the sun at the right angle, they light up with rainbow fire as the sunlight is refracted through the ice crystals. Just another awe-inspiring sight in our Arizona skies.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Western Light: Mammatus
Western Light: Sun Halo in a Bottle
Western Light: A Study in Ice
Western Light: Disappearing Creek
Western Light: Phainopepla

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
09
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
SAT
13
Water Movement
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News