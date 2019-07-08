Woodbury Fire should be fully contained by July 15

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST – Now 90% contained, the 123,875-acre Woodbury Fire should be fully contained by midnight July 15, according to InciWeb, an online incident information system.

The number of firefighters working to extinguish the Woodbury Fire, once as many as 931 according to InciWeb, is now at 94, according to the Tonto National Forest website.

Tonto National Forest first reported the Woodbury Fire had started at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, approximately five miles northwest of Superior.

Tonto National Forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions and fireworks are not allowed on public lands at any time. The closure will remain in effect until Aug. 31 or until rescinded, whichever occurs first.

Tonto National Monument is closed.

SR88 closure

According to the Tonto National Forest website, Tortilla Flat businesses remain open, though SR 88 is “still closed starting past Tortilla Flat to HWY 188 at Theodore Roosevelt Dam.”

The closure will remain until Tonto National Forest and Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) “evaluate and address all public safety concerns resulting from the fire,” the Tonto National Forest website stated.

The Tonto National Forest website also stated that a “more definitive timeline will become available to the public once the Burned Area Emergency Response team – BAER – provides the assessment report to agency officials.

Apache Lake and Marina, Apache campgrounds and picnic sites will continue to be closed until SR 88 is reopened.

Campsites closed, campsites open

Tonto National Forest website has updated its list of closed and open campsites.

Forest Service closed campsites include Burnt Corral, Crabtree Wash, Davis Wash, Lower Burnt Corral Shoreline Area, Three-Mile Wash and the Upper Burnt Corral Shoreline Area.

Campsites and lakes that are open include Roosevelt, Canyon Lake, Saguaro Lake, Bartlett Lake, Horseshoe Lake, Lower Salt River, Roosevelt Marina and RV Park, Windy Hill, Grapevine, School House, Frazier, Frazier Group Site, Cholla Campground, and Frazier Horse Camp.

It is still unknown the cause of the fire, according to InciWeb. InciWeb is reporting no anticipated growth over the next 24 hours, with no anticipated perimeter growth the next 12 hours and fire activity limited to interior pockets of unburned fuel.

For more information about the Woodbury Fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382 or fs.usda.gov/detail/tonto/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD639892.

Firefighters slow Orme Fire progression

PRESCOTT – Orme Road south of State Route 169 will remain closed to the public on Friday as firefighters slow forward progression of the 894-acre Orme Fire located approximately six miles south and east of Dewey on the Verde Ranger District.



According to a July 5 press release from the Prescott National Forest, firefighters “hope to have 100% containment on the fire” by Saturday afternoon.

The “quick response and aggressive action” of firefighters on July 4 kept the fire from damaging any structures or ranches in the area,” the press release stated. “Firefighters worked into the evening securing the edge of the fire and reported minimal activity overnight.”

Firefighters will spend today and tomorrow securing the perimeter, extinguishing interior hot spots and mopping-up, the press release stated.

Resources assigned to the Orme Fire include two Hotshot crews, one Type 2 crew, one Type 3 helicopter and multiple engines, the press release stated.

At this time, the fire’s cause is unknown and under investigation.

For more information, visit the Prescott National Forest’s website at fs.usda.gov/prescott/, Twitter: @PrescottNF, Facebook: facebook.com/PrescottNF/, Arizona Fire Restrictions: firerestrictions.us/az/, Local Ranger Stations: Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000, Chino Valley Ranger District at 928-777-2200 and the Verde Ranger District 928-567-4121.