2019 Chamber Golf Tournament and sponsorship opportunities

It’s tee time.

Planning for the 17th annual Cottonwood Cooler Golf Challenge is well under way. Committee members are inviting area businesses to join as major sponsors.

Sponsorships available: Platinum $1500-includes two foursomes, company name on tee or green, exposure on all marketing promotions, opportunity to hang advertising banner at the event, business table opportunity for Product Promotion at the tee box and eight flyer inserts in the Chamber eNewsletter. Gold $750-includes one foursome with company name on a Tee or Green, exposure on all marketing promotions, opportunity to hang advertising banner and place a table to promote your business at the event and four flyer inserts in the Chamber eNewsletter. Silver $400-includes one twosome with company name on a Tee or Green, exposure on all marketing promotions, opportunity to place a table to promote your business at the event and two flyer inserts in the Chamber Newsletter.

There are opportunities for non-golfers as well. The Community Partner Sponsorship $250-includes exposure on all marketing promotions, opportunity to place a table to promote your business at the event and one flyer insert in the Chamber Newsletter. Tee or Green Sponsor $100-sign placed with your logo and company name on a Tee or Green the day of the event! In addition to sponsorship opportunities, Chamber volunteers will be calling community businesses for donations for the raffle & silent auction. Businesses are also invited to include promotional items or coupons in the golfer goodie bags at no cost.

Current Sponsors: Northern Arizona Rehab and Fitness, Larry Green Chevrolet with two Hole-In-One opportunities, Coldwell Banker-Mabery Real Estate, Butler-Leavitt Insurance Agency, Lawler Construction, and David Herald, DDS.

“We hope that area businesses will see this as an excellent marketing opportunity,” explains committee Co-Chair Lori Mabery. “In addition to the application, prospective golfers will be sent a list of other things to see and do in the Verde Valley, so they’ll be encouraged to make a family weekend out of it.”

Agave Highlands Golf Pro, Emanuel Radoccia, is offering new and exciting changes for this year’s tournament that we’re sure you will enjoy. The proceeds from this tournament will be used to improve and sustain Community and Outreach efforts of the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce.

The tournament is scheduled for Aug. 3, 2019 at Agave Highlands Golf Course. We are searching for volunteers for this event. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Kristine at the Chamber.

This tournament is expected to sell out all 112 spots so get your team registered now.

For 16 consecutive years, the outpouring of generosity from the business community has been incredible, allowing nearly every participant to go home with a raffle or silent auction prize. For more information about the tournament, to participate as a sponsor, to donate raffle and silent auction items or to include your branded item in the golfer goodie bag contact Kristine at the Cottonwood Chamber office at 928-634-7593. Register online at www.cottonwoodchamberaz.org.