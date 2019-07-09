Artist Ann Metlay featured at Clark Memorial Library
Now through Aug. 30, Art in the Clark presents “Expressions in Clarkdale,” an exhibit of the ceramic sculptures of artist, poet, and author Ann Metlay.
Metlay’s work is on display at the Clark Memorial Library, 39 N. Ninth St., Monday – Thursday 1-5:30 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
On view throughout the library, this collection of Metlay’s newest works is sure to intrigue local art lovers.
Her unique, one-of-a-kind pieces draw their inspiration from local scenery.
She says, “It’s on my regular drives out to Reitz Ranch for Ceramics near Sycamore Canyon that I find ways to interpret the many lines, shapes, and textures of this area.”
But few have experienced Clarkdale and the rest of the Verde Valley with the unconstrained verve she inscribes in her art.
Although this is her first art exhibition at CML, Ann Metlay has been an enthusiastic supporter since the library reopened in 2017.
She contributed a poetry reading to the Grand Re-opening Celebration, and she now conducts a free writing workshop at CML once a month.
To give fine art lovers an opportunity to meet this broadly talented artist and learn more about her exuberant vision and techniques, Friends of Clark Memorial Library is hosting a Brunch Reception on Friday, July 12 10 a.m. in the library.
Call Clark Memorial Library (928-634-5423) for further information, or check the CML calendar at https://ycfld.org/clarkdale or https://friendsofcml.org/events.
For a run-down on the 2018/19 Art in the Clark season, go to the Friends of CML website at https://friendsofcml.org/art.
